COVID-19: Violators of guidelines risk 3 months imprisonment ― FRSC

The Kwara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned that any commercial vehicle operator that carries more than the specified number of passengers risk three months imprisonment or a fine of N10,000.

The Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

Owoade warned fleet operators, commuters and road users to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols on physical distancing.

He urged transport unions and stakeholders not to undermine all the safety protocols in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“Any commercial vehicle operator that carries more than the specified number of passengers as directed by the government has overloaded his vehicle and risks being punished under the law.

“All drivers should desist from overloading vehicles and ensure all their passengers use nose mask.

“Before the implementation of the punishment, we have done a lot of public enlightenment and sensitisation at various motor parks within the state, and with the various transport union executives.

“We are also monitoring to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Any driver found guilty of overloading will be fined the sum of N10,000 and, or three months imprisonment.

“Transport unions, motor parks and fleet operators should ensure that clean water, soap, hand washing basin and sanitizers are all available at their parks,” he said.

The sector commander who said that 65 per cent to 70 per cent of drivers complied with the guidelines, however, warned that anyone found guilty would face the law.

He reiterated the corps commitment to securing lives and properties on the roads.

“FRSC will not compromise enforcement of safety protocols that will contain the spread of the coronavirus through road transport.

“I, therefore, enjoin transport unions, stakeholders and the motoring community to support the FRSC and the government towards ensuring an end of the pandemic,” Owoade said.

