COVID-19 violation: Abuja mobile court fines Naira Marley N200,000

An Abuja Mobile Court on Friday convicted and fined a musician, Azeez Fashola (also known Naira Marley) N200,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols on June 13.

He is charged with four counts of violating interstate travel ban, not using a facemask, breaking the social –distancing order and attending a concert breaching the COVID-19 restriction order on the social gathering.

Magistrate Idayat Akanni set the fine at N200,000 after the musician pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Speaking earlier, Counsel to the artiste, Mohammed Yunusa said that his client was made to believe that the organisers of the concert had procured all the approval from the Federal Government.

The Chief State Counsel, Udeme Umana, said: ”the court also mandated him to publish a public apology to the Federal Government in a national daily of choice.

“This will serve as a deterrent to other Nigerians”.

The ‘Mafo’ crooner had on June 13, left Lagos for the Federal Capital Territory to perform at a concert held at the Jabi Lake Mall.

The concert was organized by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, and El’Carnival, and was sponsored by Glenfiddich.

Following public outrage, the FCT Minister shut down the mall and the Federal Government of Nigeria stopped the operation of the airline whose plane he chartered.

(NAN)

