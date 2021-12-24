COVID-19 variants: Nigeria yet to record Omicron death ― NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says no person in Nigeria has died of COVID-19 with the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, the Omicron variant yet in the country, as the variant surges across the country.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, disclosed this to journalists during a Webinar to discuss the late surge in the COVID-19 case on Friday in Abuja.

Adetifa disclosed that the omicron had risen the number of confirmed cases in the country to 500 per cent, and now became the dominant variant in the country.

Adetifa said that the country had now identified a further 39 cases of the omicron variant bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 45.

He added that the 39 additional detected omicron variants were people without travel history, rather they were in the country, which suggested that the country was already experiencing a community transmission.

He said that the six earlier detected Omicron cases were detected in persons with recent travel history to South Africa.

Adetifa noted that it was important for Nigerians to maintain physical distance and avoid contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

“We are counting on you to Celebrate Responsibly and Take Responsibility to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from COVID-19.”

Adetifa further advised Nigerians that the further measures to curb the spread of Omicron were by reducing group sizes, increasing physical distancing, reducing the duration of contacts and closing high-risk premises.

He noted that indoor mixing was the “biggest risk factor” for the spread of Omicron and that large gatherings risked creating “multiple spreading events”.

Adetifa stressed that Nigerians should take the advisory issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, adding that it would

greatly reduce the effectiveness of such interventions and make it is less likely that these would prevent considerable pressure on health and care settings.

Meanwhile, Data from the African Union (AU) shows that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the African continent.

AU’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said as of Thursday, 22 countries have reported the presence of the Omicron variant.

According to John Nkengasong of African Centers for Disease Control: “We can see clearly, the Omicron is spreading very quickly.”

Around a month after South Africa first discovered the more infectious variant, it has now been detected as far as Egypt, Togo, Morocco, Kenya, Mauritius and Burkina Faso.

Nkengasong said there were grounds for optimism, pointing to initial findings from South Africa that Omicron posed up to 80 per cent less risk of severe disease compared to the Delta variant.

He, therefore, cautioned against applying these early findings to other countries.

Across Africa, 253,000 new coronavirus infections were recorded last week, a 21 per cent increase on the previous week.

Also, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA), have insisted that the national booster campaign remains the main tool in the country’s arsenal for curbing the spread of Omicron.

The agency suggested that all the COVID-19 vaccines in the country offer “significant protection” against the Omicron variant and that two doses should still ward off severe disease.

It comes as the EU medicines watchdog said that there were early indications the Omicron variant may cause milder disease than previous strains.

The suggestion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) echoed similar findings from the World Health Organization (WHO), which said earlier this week there was some evidence that Omicron causes less severe disease than the dominant Delta strain.

“Cases appear to be mostly mild, however, we need to gather more evidence to determine whether the spectrum of disease severity caused by Omicron is different [to] that of all the variants that have been circulating so far,” said Marco Cavaleri, EMA’s head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Nigeria yet to record Nigeria yet to record

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Nigeria yet to record Nigeria yet to record