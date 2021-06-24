COVID-19 vaccine: FG launches app to monitor adverse reactions

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that it has launched a Med-Safety mobile app as part of efforts to monitor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) response.

Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, announced this at a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, to update Nigerians on the status of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

Shuaib stated that any individual can report vaccine side effect for him or herself, or on behalf of another person and will receive a timely response.

According to Shuaib, “App known as MED-SAFETY App was launched; it is available for free on Play store for Android devices and Apple Store for IOS devices.

“With this App, any individual can report vaccine side effect for him or herself, or on behalf of another person, and will receive a timely response.

“There are other pharmacovigilance measures in place to monitor and respond to AEFI cases throughout the country.”

Shuaib further explained that so far after more than three million vaccinations, 13,267 people have experienced mild to moderate side effects, while 4,708 have experienced moderate to severe side effects.

“It is however important for me to repeat that Nigeria has not recorded any case of death directly linked to COVID-19 vaccination.

“Cases of mild, moderate and severe reactions that have been recorded are expected from normal vaccination, and people who experienced any of these have since recovered and are doing well.

“Therefore, we should not allow the fear of side effects to discourage us from taking the vaccine as the long term benefits of getting vaccinated far outweighs the risk of brief side effects.

Shuaib expressed satisfaction over the vaccination exercise particularly in the Northcentral and Northeastern part of the country as he described the experience as highly encouraging and assuring of collective will to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic challenge.

“It is worthy to mention that our commitment to discuss our vaccination efforts directly with the communities is hinged on the principles of transparency and inclusiveness in the interventions to protect the lives of Nigerians against COVID-19.

“Our experiences in North-Central and North-East have been highly encouraging and assuring of our collective will to overcome COVID-19 and put it behind us, the way we did to the Wild Polio Viruses (WPV).

“We, therefore, remain optimistic that through Town Hall Meetings and other awareness creation events, we will be able to safeguard our communities against COVID-19.

On vaccine supply, Shuaib said great frustration has been experienced regarding the global vaccine supply.

Shuaib pointed out that not only have there been huge challenges with respect to vaccine manufacturers producing enough vaccines for the world but there also has been great inequity in terms of distribution.

“Most countries of the world have received few, and in some cases no, vaccines. This is a problem that needs to be solved urgently and we are communicating this very clearly to our international partners on behalf of Nigerians.

“Recently, we are encouraged by the swell of contributions and pledges from major nations into COVAX.

“Rich nations of the world are showing greatly increased recognition that there must be more supply produced and it must be distributed much more fairly, and they are becoming active in solving this.

“Just a few days ago, the U.S. White House reconfirmed it will send an initial 80 million doses internationally by the end of this month, with additional shipments continuing to ramp up thereafter.

“These supplies and other large donations of vaccines to COVAX that are now planned will enable COVAX to supply new consignments to Nigeria and other nations who need vaccines now.

“I wish to again reassure Nigerians that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is highly concerned about the safety and health of its citizens and is committed to interrupting COVID-19 transmission through vaccination and non-pharmaceutical measures.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.COVID-19 vaccine: FG launches app to monitor adverse reactions.COVID-19 vaccine: FG launches app to monitor adverse reactions

COVID-19 vaccine: FG launches app to monitor adverse reactions