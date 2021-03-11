COVID-19 vaccination kicks off in Katsina as Masari, deputy, others get jabs

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari; his deputy, Mannir Yakubu and the State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Abubakar, on Thursday received the COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the Government House in Katsina.

The vaccine was also administered to some of the governor’s family members as well as commissioners, special advisers and representatives of frontline health workers.

Shortly after receiving the vaccine, Governor Masari noted that the vaccine has been certified to be safe and effective by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He, therefore, urged people of the state to disregard rumours that cast doubts on the safety of the vaccine and approach the nearest vaccination centre to be vaccinated against the virus.

Masari appealed to traditional and religious leaders in the state to sensitize their subjects on the need to present themselves for the vaccine in order to prevent further deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Yakubu Danja, disclosed that the state has received 107,540 doses of the vaccine.

He explained that the vaccines will expire by July 10 while noting that the state has adequate facilities to store the vaccine safely at a temperature of 2°C to 8°C at the State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The commissioner pointed out that health workers that will administer the vaccines across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state have been adequately trained for the purpose.

