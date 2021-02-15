COVID-19: UNFPA donates PPEs to 36 health facilities in Gombe

In the ongoing efforts to combat the novel COVID-19 pandemic, 36 Primary Health Care facilities in Gombe and Akko Local Government Areas of Gombe State have received donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

While making the presentation at the different facilities through the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), the Clinic Officer of (PPFN), Mrs Bathsheba Kalla said that they were mandated to do the distribution of the equipment in 36 facilities in the two LGA’s.

She further explained that the distribution of the PPE’s was important and well appreciated at this time of the second wave of the COVID-19 which is said to be deadlier and needed to be fought from all angles.

She enumerated the equipment supplied to include a pack each of surgical gloves, examination gloves, eye goggle for protection of those in the maternities from splashes of blood or other fluids and face mask.

Kalla commended the UNFPA for the intervention at different times of challenges in various facilities saying, “it was a welcome response to our cries.”

She, however, cautioned the facility managers against hoarding or diverting the equipment to other uses and also appealed to the UNFPA to extend the intervention to other facilities in other Local Government Areas.

Director, PHC in Gombe LGA, Umar Usman Mohammed, said that before the intervention, they were lacking the equipment even when there is an upsurge in the cases of covid-19 in the State.

He said that with these supplies now, the workers are being reimbursed and restocked their stores which will enable them to take the campaign down to the grassroots.

In Kumo, Akko LGA, Mubarakatu Abdullahi of Kumo PHC while receiving the donation for her facility, said that the facility will remain grateful for the intervention which is coming at the right time.

In Bogo PHC, Akko LGA, the facility manager, Mohammed Umar Lawanti said, the support will greatly help them in protecting themselves from the impact of covid-19, thus, reducing the pandemic in the state.

