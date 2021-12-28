COVID-19: Underage not required to produce vaccination card ― JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified that all candidates, clients and other members of the public below the age of 18 years are not required to produce any vaccination card before being allowed access to its facilities.

The Board said this category of persons were not covered by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Vaccination Policy.

Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who gave the clarification on Tuesday said this became expedient in view of the misinterpretation of the Board’s policy of no vaccination card, no entry into any of its facilities nationwide earlier announced.

Recall that the Board had announced a policy of no vaccination card, no entry into any of its facilities nationwide.

The Board had earlier said: “In line with the extant protocols rolled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has resolved that no staff and visitors alike would be allowed entry into its facilities nationwide without evidence of full vaccination.

“In line with this entry protocol, staff and visitors or clients are to present acceptable evidence which is: COVID-19 Vaccination Card, any identification Card connecting the holder to the Vaccination Card, preferably the National Identity Card, Driver’s license, or International Passport.

“This stipulation is to ensure, among others, that staff or visitors do not present vaccination cards that belong to other individuals.

“From available statistics from relevant agencies, the virus is spreading like wildfire, hence, the clarion call for all to be vigilant, observe all protocols and for institutions, be it public or private, to adopt relevant protocols to nip the spread of the virus in the bud.

“As a proactive agency, the Board is adopting this protocol in the light of its heightened preparations for the commencement of the 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise.

“We implore all not to be pulled to the sense of security as pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic as the increasingly dangerous dimension the virus is assuming should be a source of concern to all especially with the emergence of more virulent Omicron variant.

“In addition, the Board enjoins all to adhere strictly to all the stipulated non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines emplaced to mitigate the spread of the virus”.

Dr Benjamin in the statement, however, said the Board discovered that many underage candidates were making frantic efforts to get vaccinated with some even falsifying their age to be vaccinated just to access services at the Board’s facilities.

He noted that the policy, as announced by the Board, was in tandem with the NCDC policy of no vaccination, no access to public places as well as ensuring that only persons eligible for vaccination are vaccinated and issued the card.

Meanwhile, in view of likely abuse by individuals, the Board would also require evidence of being underage to allow any underage individual access to its facilities.

“This directive is to protect the public as well as the staff of the Board from the ravaging virus and would want all and sundry to play their own part in this battle of ensuring that we have a healthy and productive population,” JAMB said.

