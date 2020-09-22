COVID-19 under control in Kano ― Ganduje

Kano State has overcome the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic as it has succeeded in flattening the curve of the infection, Governor Umar Ganduje has said.

The governor, who was at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday to present a situation report to President Muhammadu Buhari, thanked the president for assisting the state with funds to tackle the disease.

Speaking to State House correspondents, he said: “On COVID-19, I came to thank Mr President for assisting Kano state with N5 billion to fight the pandemic. That has assisted the state. We have opened five testing centres which are functional, the curve is now flattened.

“We carry out testing maximally but at the same time, the positivity ratio is very low. So, it’s (COVID-19) is dying down almost on a daily basis. So I came to thank Mr President for that assistance.”

He revealed that he updated President Buhari on the security situation in the state, especially the military training facility his government has set up at the Falgore Forest for over N500 million, a place, which was a hotbed for criminal activity.

According to him, his administration is providing infrastructure for military training in the forest in order to prevent the bandits from colonising that particular environment.

He said it will include auditorium, houses, dining hall, kitchen, shooting range and many other amenities to enable the military train continuously.

The Kano governor said his administration is also constructing Ruga settlement in the forest as well as a dam to halt the movement of the nomadic Fulani from one place to the other.

He said a modern system of animal husbandry will also be put in place at the forest for which 75 children of Fulani herdsmen have been trained in Turkey for artificial insemination

According to him, when the Ruga is completed, the Fulanis will be settled there and practice modern animal husbandry.

On the controversial blasphemy case involving a young musician in Kano, Ganduje said he also updated the president on it, saying that the house of the father of the musician was burnt by the irate crowd but the situation was quickly brought under control by security agents.

He affirmed that even though the accused has been convicted and under protective custody, he has exercised his right to appeal the death sentence passed on him, saying that the case may get all the way to the Supreme Court.

According to the governor, President Buhari expressed delight at the situation report he presented.

