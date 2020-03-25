COVID-19: Traditional ruler bars visitors from palace, cancels traditional marriages 

The Igwe Of Nnewi and Grand Patron of Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Kenneth Orizu III, has restricted visitors and the referral of cases to the palace arbitration panel for determination except on emergencies.

According to a statement from the palace signed by Prince Obi Orizu and made available to the media in Abuja on Wednesday, this formed part of efforts aimed at curtailing the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It informed that the sittings of the palace arbitration panel, the usual meetings and all other occasions involving more than 30 people at the palace have been suspended.

The statement added that all social gatherings including traditional marriages and burials in the commercial city of Nnewi have already been suspended till further notice.

The royal father urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to all safety procedures as advised by the Center for Disease Conte (CDC), federal and state governments while calling for prayers for the eradication of the scourge and the quick recovery of all those already infected.

Igwe Orizu the Iii, who the statement said is the oldest monarch in Africa, further advised Nigerians to stick to all the advisory on self-isolation and social distancing, the regular washing of the hands with soap and disinfecting the hands with sanitizers.

While commending the efforts of the federal and state governments to curtail the virus outbreak, he commiserated with those who have already contracted the virus, praying that God would bring the disease to end soonest by providing a cure.

