COVID-19: Three new cases in Lagos, total now 26 in Nigeria

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three new cases in the early hours of Sunday.

The confirmation was made known through a Twitter post on the handle @NCDCgov with tweets, “As at 06:45 am on the 22nd March, there are 25 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria.

Of the first 25 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

“All three cases were reported in Lagos State, and have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days.

One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state, Nigeria‬.

‪As at 08:05 am on the 22nd of March, there are 26 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria‬.

‪Of the 26 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

Details Later…