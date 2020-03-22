COVID-19: Three new cases in Lagos, total now 26 in Nigeria

Latest NewsCoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
Coronavirus, JNI

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three new cases in the early hours of Sunday.

The confirmation was made known through a Twitter post on the handle @NCDCgov with tweets, “As at 06:45 am on the 22nd March, there are 25 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria.
Of the first 25 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

“All three cases were reported in Lagos State, and have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days.

ALSO READ: APC crisis: Oshiomhole and the tortuous road to Edo, Ondo governorship race

One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state, Nigeria‬.

‪As at 08:05 am on the 22nd of March, there are 26 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria‬.

‪Of the 26 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

Details Later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

[BREAKING] COVID 19: Oyo records first confirmed case

Latest News

Coronavirus: Panic spreads nationwide

Latest News

Keystone Bank appoints Olayinka as acting MD/CEO

Latest News

Northern youths begin Sanusi for president campaign

Comments