COVID-19: Three commissioners, five lawmakers, one special adviser test positive in Gombe

At least three out of 21 commissioners in Gombe State, one special adviser and five members of the State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmation came after sample tests were conducted on the directive of the state governor last week.

The confirmation was made by the Gombe State commissioner of information, Hon Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami during a press briefing held on Tuesday.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya had last week Thursday ordered for the closure of the Government House and directed that all staff of the Government House, political appointees and others who have connection with the place to go for tests so as to ascertain their status.

It will be recalled that a director in the office of the SSG had died of COVID-19 complications, a development that sent shivers down the spine of the staff.

Details later…

