COVID-19 testing centre closed down in Ebonyi

Following some technical challenges facing Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19, testing centre in Ebonyi State has been closed down.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, made this known during a review meeting on the approach adopted by the state government in the fight against COVID-19 held at the Deputy Governor’s Office on Wednesday.

According to Umezurike, Governor David Umahi gave the order so as to attend to the challenges through a comprehensive servicing of the equipment and to inject more equipment to upgrade the services of the lab.

Umezurike added that the servicing had commenced, maintaining that the lab would commence full activity by next week.

He however disclosed that the state was planning to commence house to house active case search as the pandemic has reached community transmission stage.

“I also want to inform you that we have little challenges in the lab that the governor directed for a temporary shutdown for us to have a comprehensive servicing of the equipment and also to inject more equipment to upgrade the services of the lab, because lab is very strategic in the management of COVID-19.

“It is a disease you cannot manage blindfolded, because there are so many other symptoms that resemble it, so you must be able to say, laboratory wise, that this person is tested and he is positive or not. Qaulity assurance is very important and that is what we are doing.

“They have started the servicing over the weekend, but they have not completed it. So, within this week, it will be completed and by next week, full activity will also recommence in the lab,”the commissioner said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu’s probe creates uncertainty in EFCC

AS the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial times Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference entre, Abuja, on Tuesday, there appeared to be uncertainty over the leadership of the commission… Read Full Story

774,000 jobs: Keyamo again disagrees with Senate as Ngige apologises

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, says the constitution empowers his office to supervise the execution of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government. Kayano made the admission in an interview with newsmen after the Senate Committee on Labour called for a new… Read Full Story

Magu Moved Back To Detention At FCID

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, being interrogated by the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigative panel, was on Tuesday, moved back to the Force Criminal Investigation Bureau… Read Full Story

US Formally Withdraws From the World Health Organisation

The Trump administration has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), breaking ties with the international health body as the country’s death toll from… Read Full Story