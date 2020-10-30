COVID-19: Tertiary Institutions in Gombe to resume November 10

Tertiary institutions in Gombe State are to resume academic activities on Tuesday 10th November 2020 after several months at home due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The approval for the reopening of the institutions was given by the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya as disclosed by The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr. Meshack Audu Lauco, while briefing Journalists in his office Friday evening.

The Commissioner said that having reviewed the situation after schools were closed in March, 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, the State Government is convinced that the students and lecturers can now return to their various schools.

The Commissioner, however, stated that all schools must adhere strictly to the covid-19 protocols or face sanctions explaining that this is necessary to ensure the safety of everyone in the schools even when the State has recorded few or zero cases of COVID-19.

He also stated that all schools have been directed to consult with the State Ministry of Environment for the purpose of fumigating the schools as well as ensuring other safety measures before the students and lecturers return back to the schools.

While Speaking on the academic calendar of the schools, Meshack Lauco said that all individual schools through the Senate or school authorities are expected to arrange or determine how the school’s calendars will be.

He also expressed optimism that the calendar would be stabilized by next year after normalcy must have returned completely.

It will be recalled that Activities in all schools in Gombe State were abruptly stopped by the State Government in late March 2020 after the index case of covid-19 was reported.

