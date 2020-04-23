COVID-19: Tambuwal constitutes Ramadan feeding committee

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State had on Wednesday evening constituted a 32-person COVID-19 friendly Ramadan feeding program in the state.

The governor said the feeding program, is a slight departure from its kind executed in the past, which he said “will take cognisance of the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

This is according to a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Mohammed Bello, and released to journalists in the state on Thursday.

The statement according to him disclosed that although the number of feeding centres in the state has been increased from 137 in 2019 to 150 this year, steps have been taken to ensure that they are not crowded during breakfast distribution sessions.

“In order to ensure that we observe the guidelines, raw food would be mainly given to the beneficiaries while some selected centres will be designated to provide only takeaways,” Gov. Tambuwal explained.

He further explained that the rise in the amount to be spent from N380 million last year to N500 million this year is informed by the increase in the number of envisaged beneficiaries and the increase in the price of commodities.

Headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoma), the committee for the feeding program has as members Hon. Mani Maishunku, member representing Silame/Binji federal constituency in the House of Representatives and Hon. Abubakar Shamaki Yabo of the Sokoto state House of Assembly (SOHA).

Other members are: Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo, Sheikh Abubakar Jibril, Sheikh Abubakar Usman Mabera, Mallam Auwal Romo, Mallam Lawal Maidoki, Prof. Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal, Mallam Bello Yabo and Mallam Yahaya Na Mallam Boyi.

Also on board are: Prof. Mansur Ibrahim Sokoto, Mallam Amadu Helele, Malam Nura Hausare, Dr Jabir Sani Maihula, Mallam Zaruku Masallacin Shehu, Malam Husaini Gandu, Hon. Ibrahim Aminu No Delay, Hon. Farouk Suyudi and Hon. Bello Haliru Guiwa.

The remaining members are: Sarkin Yakin Gagi (Uban Kasar Gagi), Ubandoman Sabon Birni, Sarkin Kudun Guiwa, Prof. Sadiya Umar Bello, Malama Aishatu Salihu, Malama Zainab Binji, Hajiya Inno Attahiru and Hajiya Fati Illo .

The state ministry of health and all security agencies in the state would be represented by one person each.

A former Permanent Secretary in the state ministry of religious affairs, Alhaji Bello Mailato would serve as Secretary to the Committee.

