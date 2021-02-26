COVID-19 support: Abiru empowers second batch of beneficiaries

Barely four weeks after about 1,000 beneficiaries of Senator Adetokunbo Abiru’s COVID-19 Financial support received payments, the second batch of beneficiaries numbering 1,200 who are vulnerable residents of Lagos East Senatorial District on Friday got the support.

Recall that Senator Abiru who is representing Lagos East in the National Assembly during the electioneering promised to provide succour to the poorest of the poor who were adversely impacted by the pandemic.

True to his words, on Monday, February 8, 2021, Senator Abiru credited the bank accounts of 1,000 vulnerable who are widows, physically challenged people, aged, women and unemployed youth drawn from 98 wards across 16 local government areas in the district.

The N5,000 support scheme which is scheduled into two categories will run throughout the year 2021.

Selected beneficiaries will be getting the assistance bimonthly (i.e once in two months), and all through the year by way of direct credit to the beneficiaries bank accounts.

“Like I assured during the pilot disbursements to about 1,000 beneficiaries on Monday 8th February 2021, TACT(Tokunbo Abiru Constituency Team) will never abandon the vulnerable in our district.

“We shall continuously lookout and champion policies and legislative agenda that will be of benefit to the greatest number of our people”, the Senator assured.

Senator Abiru who was inaugurated on December 15, 2020 has been active on the floor of the Senate and his constituency.

In this month of February, Abiru made informed contributions to the cryptocurrency debate during the plenary. Abiru, a former bank Managing Director and astute financial expert, explained the global dynamics of digital currency.

He is also active at home. Last Friday, members of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB paid a courtesy visit to him at his Constituency office in Ikorodu to seek his support and interventions for public schools in the district.

Less than 72 hours after the visit, Senator Abiru moved a truck-load of 150,000 facemasks to the agency’s headquarters in Maryland, Lagos for onward distribution to pupils and teachers in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

