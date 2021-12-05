COVID-19: Students hail Ogun govt for emerging top-performing state in mass vaccination

The Students in Ogun State have commended the state government for being the top-performing state in the federation in the ongoing mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) in a report had rated the State atop other states in mass vaccination.

The students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) noted that NPHCDA rating is a testament of Governor Dapo Abiodun massive investment in the health sector.

The Chairman of the Ogun Joint Campus Committee of NANS, Comrade Damilola Simeon in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday added that NPHCDA rating “is proof of the creative approach which the Abiodun administration has brought to the table in ensuring the wellbeing of all Ogun residents.”

“It is no gainsaying that Ogun State Government has been at the forefront when it comes to curbing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

“Recently, a report by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) further corroborated this assertion by judging Ogun State as the top-performing state when it comes to coronavirus prevention and treatment.

“Governor Abiodun had on November 1 flagged off the mass vaccination campaign in Ogun State where he gave 60 days ultimatum to unvaccinated residents.

“The decision to take COVID-19 vaccination to schools and designating the school health centres as vaccination points have further endeared our Students Friendly Governor to the hearts of the Nigerian Students in Ogun State.

“We, therefore, express our utmost appreciation for this thoughtfulness on the part of the governor.”

The students also hailed the governor for his administration’s massive infrastructural projects scattered across the State.

“In the same vein, we observed how our neighbourhood road networks are beginning to take new shape due to the timely intervention of Ogun State Government through the ministry of Works. We want to emphasize that we are pleased with this development. Basic amenities like roads should never be left to become deplorable before being attended to.

“The productiveness of the Governor in this regard is highly commendable.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students, Ogun Axis is unshakeably committed towards the perpetual freedom and optimum welfare of all Students within Ogun State and we shall continue to do everything possible to ensure this.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.COVID-19: Students hail Ogun govt for emerging top-performing state in mass vaccination

COVID-19: Students hail Ogun govt for emerging top-performing state in mass vaccination