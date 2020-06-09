COVID-19: Stephen Keshi Stadium hosts 70-bed isolation centre

A 70-bed isolation centre has been sited at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in conjunction with Agip and other partners.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie and Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Mordi Ononye, among others inspected the readiness of the isolation centre, on Tuesday, expressed confidence that while efforts have been stepped up to curb the spread of the virus, the state was prepared in case of an upsurge in cases.

According to Mr Ebie, bearing in mind the speedy way the virus was contracted, the state government was preparing isolation centres across the State to ensure quick response to save the lives of Deltans.

“Our resolve is to provide isolation facilities across the state and this project was started about four weeks ago and will be put into use any moment from now as almost all the equipment needed are in place.

“With the manner with which the virus is spreading, the government cannot handle it alone and corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals have come to render assistance, NNPC/Agip came together and galvanised other oil companies to provide these facilities.

“Deltans can be safer if they obey established health protocols because it is our prayers not to have more patients in the state and for those in the isolation centres to get well and be discharged,” Mr Ebie said.

In his contributions, Dr Ononye disclosed that the isolation centre has comprehensive health facilities, including accommodation for the patients and caregivers.

He stated that COVID-19 was not a death sentence, especially with early detection, disclosing that the deaths so far recorded in the state was as a result of the victims having prevailing health challenges that were compounded by COVID-19.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE