COVID-19: Stallion Circle presents cash to 60 people in Epe

As part of measures put in place to cushion the effects of the lockdown imposed by government to contain the spread coronavirus, the Stallion Circle, Epe, Lagos State, recently made cash donations to 60 persons in the community.

President of the club, Mr. Lookman Idris, who led other members of the club to make the donations, explained that it was targeted at the vulnerable, especially the aged, retired workers, widows, among others in the community.

He said that the cash donations would help the beneficiaries buy whatever they desired, adding that the club took the decision to give out cash because other associations in the area had earlier given out food items as palliatives.

Idris explained that the beneficiaries, who were nominated by club members and some people in the community, spread across Okebalogun, Bado-Oke and Bado-Isale, Isale Agoro, Isale Ajao, Araromi, Oke-Owode, among others.

“We decided to give out cash because we realised that some associations in this community have given out food items like gari, rice and noodles, we just feel we should not do the same thing,” he stated.

He promised that more areas would be covered in the future, noting that the package might, however, be food items.

One of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the club for the donations.

The man who is above 60 years old said he was particularly happy that he was remembered. “This shows that I am adding value to my community. The money is not even the issue here, being remembered and recognised gladdens my heart,” he said.

While commending the efforts of the state government in containing the spread of CoviD-19, he appealed to members of the community to take the issue of the disease seriously and adhere strictly to all measures put in place by the state to curtail its spread.

In his remarks, the chairman of the palliative committee and former president of the club, Alhaji Moshood Odofin, called on other associations, corporate bodies and well-meaning community members in Epe and environs to support the state government in its battle against the disease and assist the vulnerable so that “we can win the war against COVID-9 soonest.”