COVID-19: Specialist Hospital Lafia suspends visit to patients

The Management of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafiya in Nasarawa State, says it has suspended visit to patients over the continued spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Deborah Dangara, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia.

Dangara disclosed that the ban would take effect from Thursday, March 26.

She said the measure was necessitated sequel to the outbreak of the pandemic and the directive by the Federal and Nasarawa State Governments to control the crowd and maintain social distancing.

Dangara said: “The visiting hours, hitherto between 4 and 6 pm daily is hereby suspended within this period to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“The number of caregivers to one patient is also reduced to one and gathering of patients, patients’ relations and friends within the hospital is banned till further notice”.

The management, therefore, wants to use this medium to call on the public to maintain social distance, avoid touching their faces and improve on their personal hygiene to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Dangara urged the people to comply with the new rules as machinery would be put in place to ensure compliance. (NAN)

