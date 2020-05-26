COVID-19: SON partners manufacturer of local air purifiers

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), says it is partnering with a local inventor to manufacture international standard air purifier machines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

This the organisation said was part of its efforts to support local inventors and producers of equipment and machinery.

Mr Osita Aboloma, the Director-General of SON made this known on Tuesday in Lagos during an official visit to Wilsylver Technologies Limited, inventors of Mechanical Molecular Indoor Ventilator, Heat Air Conditioner MMIV-HVAC-520 (air-purifying equipment).

Aboloma, represented by Engr. Omoniyi Omotoso, the coordinator, Lagos State Office III, noted that the facility visit was to assess first hand the locally manufactured air purifier which according to the innovators could purify the air, kill bacteria and extract viruses including COVID-19.

Aboloma used the occasion to elaborate on the MANCAP certification regime of SON and the steps required to attain certification, highlighting SON’s inputs to manufacturing and production.

The SON boss said that the product would be verified through clinical trials in line with the relevant ISO Standards.

According to him, this will help in generating the required verifiable data needed to authenticate the claims and develop the NIS Standards.

“SON is determined to work hand in hand with the company to achieve the next level.

“We are supporting because what we see today is encouraging and a good step in the right direction,” he said.

He explained that industry standards on air filter effectiveness which had remained the same for several years go beyond simply capturing particles on filters to actually destroying pollutants in the air.

“We can tell you today’s air purifier rating systems have improved.

“We have a broader vision of what clean air truly looks like through air purifier.

“Depending on what is in the device, air purifiers can filter particles of matter or at times, gas filtration depending on models,” he said.

Aboloma consequently encouraged other innovators and inventors to follow suit by involving SON in their processes.

This, he explained would ensure that their products conformed to relevant standards and provided the quality Nigeria needed to achieve self-sufficiency in critical areas of national life.

The Managing Director, Wilsylver Technologies Ltd, Mr Wilson Ikechukwu, during a test-run of the air purifying equipment, said it used basic components such as ultraviolet rays, high-efficiency particulate and activated carbon to purify the air.

This, he said was safe to use within homes, hospitals and other indoor facilities.

According to him, the equipment will help in saving lives and boost wellness once available to consumers.

“I must say l am impressed at the promptness of SON and the experts in the agency,” he said.

He urged SON not to relent in its efforts but ensure it deplored its expertise to all facets of the economy to attain the maximum benefits.

