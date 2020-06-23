COVID-19: Sokoto records three new cases as total hits 138

Sokoto State government has announced additional three new positive case of coronavirus in the state on Monday.

A statement from the state ministry of health confirmed that the three new cases recorded has so far taken the total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state to 138.

The statement further disclosed that one more patient was discharged from the state isolation centre after testing negative to the virus which brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 116.

Meanwhile, the total number of discharged patients in the state according to the statement is not less than 116 patients, having concluded their treatment.

The total number of test carried out in the state so far stands at 790 out of which 652 of the tests were reported to be negative while only two results still pending as at the time of writing this report.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in the state remains only eight (8), while a total number of fourteen (14) patients were confirmed dead as a result of coronavirus related problem.

The state Commissioner for Health and the chairman of Tasks Force against COVID-19 in the state, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, has assured the people of the state that government will do everything to ensure continuous protection of lives and property.

He, however, appealed to residents not to hesitate to report any suspicious case of coronavirus in their midst to the appropriate agencies for urgent actions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Not Yet Safe For Reopening Of Schools, FG Tells Govs

The Federal Government has advised the state governments not to aggravate the COVID-19 crisis by reopening of schools because of pressure from the children and parents… Read Full Story

Saudi Arabia Bars Travellers From 2020 Hajj

Nigerians and other nationalities planning to go to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 hajj may have had their hope dashed as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday said only persons already living in the country would participate… Read Full Story

Presidency Congratulates Ize-Iyamu Over Emergence As APC Candidate

The Presidency has congratulated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu following his victory as the Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)… Read Full Story