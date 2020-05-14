COVID-19: Sokoto records five new cases, total now 112

Sokoto State on Wednesday recorded an additional five new cases of COVID-19 at the isolation centre according to the official statement released by the state ministry of health.

According to the official Twitter handle of the ministry, the additional five cases recorded yesterday has taken the total number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the state to be 112.

The statement further disclosed that the state has again on Wednesday discharged one patient from the isolation centre in Amanawa to bring the total number of discharged so far to 42.

Also, the number of death related to COVID-19 in the state remains 13, which includes those that died in the hospital or at home after which their samples were taken to ascertain the cause of their death.

In a related development, the statement further give details of the total number of tests done in the state as on Wednesday as 451 out of which 325 of them turned out to be COVID-19 negative.

The total number of active cases in the state also stands at 57, which includes the five new cases recorded yesterday. The total pending expected to take the COVID-19 test from the recent contact tracing is 28 according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the task force and the Commissioner for health has urged residents of the state to furnish the COVID-19 team with any information that will help in tracing any suspected case of COVID-19 in the state or their contacts.

He said the state has devised a method called 3T’s, which he said are Trace, Test and Treat. Inamme said his team will trace any new contact, test them and take those positive case to isolation centre for treatment to complete the circle.

The tasks force chairman also disclosed that the state is setting up a community-based contact tracing, saying a total of 100 teams of community-based contact tracers will be formed.

He said each of the 23 local governments in the state will have fourteen teams each, while additional eight will also be added to the metropolis.

