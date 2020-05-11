COVID-19: Sokoto records 10 new cases, hits 106 confirmed cases

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that Sokoto State recorded another 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The 10 new cases have, however, brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 106, while the total active case now stands at 81 cases.

This is according to a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the state Ministry of health as at early Monday after the release of the official figure by the NCDC.

It further disclosed that not less than three persons were discharged from the state isolation centre in Amanawa, making total discharged so far from the facility 13.

While the number of tests carried out in the state was said to be 346, the total negative cases recorded so far are 240 while another 65 samples result is being awaited.

In a related development, the state also on Sunday recorded an additional three fatalities, making the total number of death related to COVID-19 in the state 12.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, has flagged off the distribution of two million face mask facilitated by the state government.

Inamme, who is also the chairman of Tasks Force against COVID-19, said the masks produced by the state government was one of the programme design by the government to protect her people.

He urged residents of the state to always have a face mask, especially when visiting public place in the state.

