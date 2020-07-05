COVID-19: Sokoto record one new death, one positive case

Sokoto State Government has announced one additional death in relation to COVID-19 at one of the state isolation centre in the state.

The state also recorded one new case to take the total number of positive casesCOVID-19 recorded so far in the state to 153.

The total number of death recorded so far in the state also jump to 16, while the active case currently at the state isolation centers as at Saturday remains 12.

This is according to a verified statement on the official Twitter handle of the ministry of health on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests done so far in the state now stands at 844, out of which 690 of the tests were returned negative.

The total number of positive case in the state so far is 153, out of which 125 of them have been successfully treated and discharged to reunited with their families.

The state Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the state tasks force against COVID-19, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, has assured residents of the state a continuous improvement in health package.

He maintained that the state will do everything humanly possible not only to get COVID-19 but any other disease out of the state.