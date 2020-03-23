COVID-19: Sokoto group goes spiritual, embarks on special prayer

A group called Sokoto State Unity Forum has gone spiritual to invoke divine intervention to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state and country at large.

The leaders of the group, Alhaji Bello Shatiman-Durbawa and Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, said the prayer sessions were part of the group’s efforts to sensitize residents and supplicate to Almighty to stop coronavirus, insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and other vices in the society.

The duo explained that scholars were gathered at Eid ground (Fakon Idi) every Friday to supplicate over the virus, stressing the need for people to repent.

Both of them described the situation as test from Almighty, adding that repentance and supplication are the best options to address the situation.

They advised residents of the state to always follow the guidelines and instructions given out by the health experts in order to curtail the continue spread of the virus in the country.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, has revealed that the state’s Ministry of Health is constantly monitoring the situation in the state.

Inname said the state has set up three centres which are Amanawa Infectious Disease Hospital, Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital and a special centre at the Specialist Hospital in the state capital.

