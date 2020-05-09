COVID-19: Sokoto govt inaugurates response volunteer team

Sokoto State government has inaugurated a team of COVID-19 response volunteer team to step up the administration’s proactive measures aimed at reducing the spread of the deadly pandemic.

The state governor, Rt Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, whose initiative is the first of its kind in the country since the pandemic broke out, while inaugurating them said the move to create the volunteer group is borne out of the administration’s desire to curtail the spread of the disease.

This is according to a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mohammed Bello, and released to journalists in the state on Friday.

The statement said, while addressing the first batch of the 1000 volunteers on Friday at Kasarawa International Conference Center in Sokoto, the governor revealed that in addition to the allowance that has been earmarked for them, the state government will also pay them an additional 50 per cent in order to boost their morale to work well.

The inauguration of the volunteer team is a climax of more than two weeks persistent appeals made by the governor that retired health workers willing to get re-engaged should come forward not only because there was the need to end the spread of COVID-19 but also to improve the healthcare system in the state.

According to him, although the state has not much to give to the volunteers, the token and their zeal to rid the state of illnesses would reciprocate the quantum of relief packages that has come the way of the state since the pandemic broke out.

He, therefore, also gave kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of health for dispatching health practitioners to train health workers in the state.

He also applauded billionaire business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of Nigerian Flour Mill, Mr John Coumantaros, BUA Cement Company, UBA, ACCESS Bank, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto and the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto for their sustained donations and partnership with the state to enable it combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

While appreciating the work of the state task force on COVID-19 led by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, Gov Tambuwal commended the kindness and courage of the volunteers, especially in case management of the disease and their direct relationship with the patients.

In his address, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Mubammad Ali Inname, said that about 10,000 people have shown interest to participate in the volunteers’ scheme.

Out of them are 44 doctors,106 nurses, 30 medical laboratory scientists, 15 pharmacists, environmental health workers and some private individuals.

Dr Inname thanked the state government for its support and cooperation, while assuring the volunteers of state government’s maximum support and cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Governor averred that those tested positive that are receiving treatment at the state isolation centres are responding to treatments.

He, therefore, urged the chairman of the task force to brief the state daily on situation on ground to avoid tension and apprehension.

“Briefing people the number of those who tested positive, and also the number of those who are negative and these should be done on daily basis to avoid tension,” he said.

He, however, attributed the increasing number of positive cases in the state to the high number of people that has been tested on COVID-19 in the state.

