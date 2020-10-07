COVID-19: Sokoto govt fixes October 8 for resumption of civil servants, teachers

Sokoto State Executive Council has resolved and directed that all civil servants in the state, including workers in schools, are to resume work on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

This was part of the resolutions of the council after a meeting chaired by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Tuesday.

Recall that the state governor had, on Monday, directed the re-opening of schools in the state after months of closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The directive by the State Executive Council for the civil servants, teachers and other workers in schools to resume four days before the students begin their gradual resumptions is to enable them to prepare the schools for seamless opening and commencement of operations.

The state Head of Service, Alhaji Sani Garba Shuni, explained that the earlier resumption of the civil servants and teachers is to enable them to prepare the schools in accordance with the protocols of COVID-19 prevention as stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal and state ministries of Health.

The state Head of Service, Alhaji Sani Garba Shuni, explained that the earlier resumption of the civil servants and teachers is to enable them to prepare the schools in accordance with the protocols of COVID-19 prevention as stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal and state ministries of Health.

