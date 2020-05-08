COVID-19: Sokoto discharges two more patients, as case hits 89

Additional two patients of COVID-19 have successfully been discharged to reunite with their families at one of the Sokoto State Isolation centres in the state.

The two patients both males were part of the 85 initial people receiving treatment at the facility, located in Amanawa in the state.

This was according to the official Twitter handle of Sokoto State ministry of health on Thursday.

The ministry also announced additional 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which led to total confirmed cases to be 89 with 8 fatalities so far recorded.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, has assured residents of the state determination to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

He expressed this while receiving the donation of twenty vehicles from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as part of efforts to support the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Umar Ubandoma, who received the vehicles on behalf of Governor Tambuwal, commended the leadership of INEC in the country for the gesture across the state.

He further emphasised that all the vehicles will be used for proper contact tracing of any suspected COVID-19 patients in the state.

