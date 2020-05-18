COVID-19: Sokoto discharges five, records one new case

Sokoto State government has announced the discharge of another five-set of people from the isolation centres across the state on Sunday.

The new discharged cases as announced by the state has now brought a total number of COVID-19 survivors in the state to 66 patients since the COVID-19 virus hit the state last month.

A statement from the verified Twitter handle of the ministry also disclosed that an additional new case of COVID-19 was discovered on Sunday to make the total number of the positive case so far in the state 113 cases.

The statement further disclosed that the total number of COVID-19 active case in the state is 34 cases while the number of COVID-19 fatalities recorded so far still stands at 13 including those that died at home after which their samples were taken for the test.

A total number of 508 COVID-19 tests were said to have been carried out successfully in the state in which not less than 388 of such cases were returned as negative.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the Tasks Force against COVID-19 in the state Dr Muhammed Ali Inname has inaugurated a monitoring committee for the restoration of full services at Primary Health Care, General and Tertiary hospital in the state.

The chairman who is also the state Commissioner for health said the COVID-19 tasks force came up with the idea of ensuring full restoration of health care service delivery in all the state health facilities to avoid the reoccurrence of any other disease.

Dr Inname while inaugurating the COVID-19 committee charged all members to put in their best, saying they were all appointed based on merit and as such, were all expected to deliver accordingly.

He urged them to review and provide guidelines to ensure continuous and well-coordinated delivery of medical and health care service at all levels and areas of the state while fighting the scourge of COVID-19 virus.

