COVID-19: Sokoto discharges additional five patients, total discharged now 75

Sokoto State government has again announced that an additional five covid-19 patients from one of the isolation centre in the state were discharged on Tuesday.

The newly discharged five patients have now brought the total number of discharged patients in the state to 75 as of Tuesday.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the ministry of health, the state also recorded no new positive case on Tuesday.

The statement further disclosed that a total number of 589 test has been conducted so far with 476 of them turned out to be negative.

ALSO READ: UN chief urges global support for Africa as virus threatens progress

It also explained that 113 of them was returned positive out of which 75 of them has now been discharged after completing their treatment in the state.

The state also recorded 13 deaths so far which the Commissioner for health in the state Muhammed Ali Inname, said were all related to other ailments in addition to their coronavirus status.

Also according to the Twitter handle, the state has only 25 active case in all it’s isolation centres across the state with another 10 tests results pending as at the time of writing this report.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apologise To Nigerians For Denying Links With Chinese Doctors, PDP Tells FG

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Federal Government over denials and cover-up on the whereabouts and activities of the Chinese medical team who came into the country in April. The party which said such was a betrayal of the public trust by its citizens on the government, the Federal… Read full story

COVID-19: IGP Orders Strict Enforcement Of Inter-State Movement Restriction Orders

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story