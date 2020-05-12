COVID-19: Sokoto discharges additional 22 patients, record one death

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Tuesday announced that additional 22 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state.

Tribune Online reports that the patients were isolated and treated at two isolation facilities of the state.

This is according to the statement issued by the state Commissioner for Health and chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, who addressed journalists on behalf of the governor on Tuesday.

He said 19 patients had hitherto been discharged after they were certified as healthy and free from the virus.

“This brings to 41 the total number of COVID-19 patients so far discharged by the Task Force, out of 106 cases,” Governor Tambuwal emphasized.

Describing the number of discharged cases as “the highest so far achieved by the state,” the governor reiterated that “being COVID-19 isn’t a death sentence in any way.

“This development shows that many of those infected by the disease do recover and go about their normal activities.

“For this reason,” the governor implored the people of the state to avoid stigmatisation. “We should avoid stigmatisation of any kind of those infected by the virus.”

In his own remarks, Dr Inname said the Task Force is doing its best to ensure that it curbs the spread of the disease by screening each of the suspected cases.

He also added that the Task Force is intensifying efforts to trace the contacts of those infected.

He said: “Contact tracing is ongoing. We have identified 844 contacts, tested 436 suspected cases and certified that 176 cases are positive,” the commissioner explained.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reports that the state further recorded one fatality as one of the isolated patients in the state died of the dreaded disease on Tuesday.