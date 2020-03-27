Covid-19: Six sick vessel passengers visited oil rig offshore Lagos ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday refuted claims with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) over the presence of six Covid-19 infected persons on board a vessel at one of the Nigerian ports, stating that the six infected persons were discovered on an oil rig, Siem Marlin offshore Lagos, and not at any of the nation’s Seaports.

According to a statement signed by the NPA Spokesman, Adams Jatto, the tweet made by the agency in response to NCDC tweet earlier on Friday was made to get clarification for record purposes and record keeping.

According to the NPA, “Following public reactions to attempts by the Nigerian Ports Authority to get full details of COVID-19 cases said to have been found on a vessel, the Authority wishes to make the following clarifications:

“The NPA, by its tweet on Thursday, March 26, did not contradict the information released to the public by the National Centre for Disease Control. (NCDC). What the tweet sought was to get full details of the incident for purposes of record and better management in the future.

“The NPA needed the clarification to reassure its stakeholders who raised concern over the announcement that six cases were found on a vessel when they as shipping companies, terminal operators, jetty operators did not see any such infected passengers go through their respective COVID-19 protocol.

ALSO READ: https://tribuneonlineng.com/coronavirus-we-must-provide-relief-before-lockdown-lawan-urges-fg/

“The NPA and Ports Health Services have set clear protocols on the identification of sick people on vessels and the management of suspected and confirmed cases in line with best practices set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The protocol is that:

“The Captain of any vessel with a sick person(s) on board must fly two yellow flags. This done, personnel of the Port Health Services will go into the vessel at berth, inspect it and in cases where there is a person on board, they will quarantine the ship and immediately escalate to the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry of Health will send an epidemiologist who will go on board with Port Health, take samples from the suspected sick person and then report to the NCDC.

“The NCDC has now clarified that these cases were discovered on an Oil Rig, Siem Marlin on the High Sea, offshore Lagos and accessed by the Lagos State Government and the NCDC by Helicopter. Maritime stakeholders would not have been so apprehensive if it was clear that the passengers were on a rig.

“This clarification has renewed the confidence of stakeholders in the effectiveness of the processes put in place, which remains. the principal objective of the Authority.

“Given the fact that the maritime industry is central to the management of the pandemic worldwide, the Nigerian Ports Authority is committed to working with all other agencies of government to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.”

It would be recalled that earlier on Twitter, the official Twitter handle of NCDC had stated that 14 new cases of Covid-19 cases had just been reported, of which six of those were passengers on a vessel that called at Nigeria’s ports.

According to the NCDC tweet, “14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos.

“Of the 14, six were detected on a vessel, three are returning travellers into Nigeria & one is close contact of a confirmed case

“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are: 65 confirmed cases, 3 discharged, 1 death”

However, in a swift response to NCDC claims earlier on Friday, the NPA via it’s official Twitter handle stated that “Hello @NCDCgov. In respect to the six new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date.

“To enable verification and proper record keeping, kindly avail us with specific details on the name of the Vessel the passengers were on board, and the Terminal or Jetty where they berthed.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Coronavirus: We Must Provide Relief Before Lockdown, Lawan Urges FG • Insists on NASS committees’ monitoring of N6.5 billion for NCDC

As the Federal Government considered total lockdown to combat the spread of the pandemic, coronavirus, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the Federal Government to immediately put in place measures to guarantee relief for poor Nigerians whose daily livelihood would be affected as a result of… Read full story

Air France Airlifts 260 French Citizens Out Of Nigeria

Air France airline has begun to airlift French citizens from Nigeria. The evacuation which kicked off following the approval given by the Federal Government to an earlier request by the Air France General Manager in Nigeria, Michel Colleau, saw about 260 nationals of the country being evacuated out of Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

COVID-19: Abba Kyari Undergoing Treatment In Secured Facility ― FG •SGF Boss Mustapha, health minister, Perm Sec test negative

The Federal Government finally opened up on Thursday on the state of health of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari who tested positive to COVID-19, after returning from a trip to Germany and Egypt and interacted fully with top government officials at the Presidency and Nigeria power circle… Read full story

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 14 New Cases Thursday, Total Now 65

14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of Nigerians with the virus to 65, as at 8.35 pm. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 12 were Lagos cases while the remaining two were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)… Read full story

COVID-19: Founder Of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu Donates N1 Billion To Support Nigeria’s Response

To strengthen national response to COVID-19 in Nigeria, industrialist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a donation of N1 billion in cash through the BUA Foundation, and has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies including testing kits and… Read full story

COVID-19: Fuel Scarcity Back In Abuja, Hawkers Back To Business

As the battle against the dreaded coronvirus scourge hots up nationwide, the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and its environs may have to contend with aquate shortage Petroleum products as long queues of vehicles surfaced on Thursday evening despite restriction of movements order in force… Read full story

Coronavirus: Returnee Who Allegedly Hid Self Discovered At Home In Benue

The apprehension in Makurdi, the capital city of Benue State in the past few days over the presence of a returnee (names withheld) who allegedly hid has subsided after he was located by government officials… Read full story

UCH Doctors Go Into Isolation After Contacts With Suspected Coronavirus Cases

The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has disclosed that some doctors in the hospital have embarked on self-isolation after they had contacts with some people suspected of having coronavirus in the hospital… Read full story

Coronavirus: CBN Triggers Business Continuity Plans • Directs non-essential staff to stay away from work

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked its non-essential staff to work from home as from… Read full story