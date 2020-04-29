COVID-19: Six samples return negative in Osun, 24 being awaited

By Oluwole Ige-Osogbo
Osun State government on Wednesday said out of the 30 samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) accredited testing centre, the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Ede, it has received results of six with all returning negative.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who made this known in a statement, said the state was now awaiting results of 24 samples.

He recalled that the 30 samples were taken during the contact tracing the state COVID-19 Task Force embarked on at the weekend through Monday.

Isamotu added that government was making efforts to prevent community transmission of the disease and appealed to residents of the state to continue to obey the lockdown directive.

