COVID-19: Six patients discharged in Sokoto on Monday

Sokoto State Ministry of Health has announced the discharge of another set of six patients from the state’s main isolation centre in Amanawa.

This is according to a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the ministry on Monday and made available to newsmen in the state.

The statement further disclosed that the total number of discharged patients as on Monday now stands at 19.

Tribune Online recalls that as at Sunday, the total number of active case in the state was 81, from a total number of 106 confirmed cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the state Tasks Force on COVID-19, who is also the state Commissioner for health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, has advised residents of the state to always furnish the ministry any strange information in their midst.

He called on people of the state to always respect all the laid down guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other relevant authorities.

