COVID-19: Shell donates medical equipment to Delta govt

Foremost oil giant, Shell Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has donated a machine capable of conducting 1, 000 tests daily for COVID-19 cases to Delta State government.

The company also donated an ambulance vehicle, suction machine and other critical items needed to make an isolation centre functional.

Making the donation in Asaba, the state capital on Wednesday, the Managing director of SPDC and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr Osagie Okumbor, stated that Gov Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration had shown great commitment in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

According to Okumbor, who was represented by Mr Evans Krukrubo, Stakeholders Manager of the company, Delta Government deserved support from SPDC, acknowledging that the company had also received a lot of support from the government and people of the state.

He stated that the government had showcased that “when you want to know what ease of doing business is, you have to come to Delta.”

“The Excellency’s leadership of the state’s response to the spread of Covid-19 enables us to keep hope alive that we shall tame and overcome this challenge.

“The SPDC, in conjunction with our joint venture partners – NNPC, TEPN and NAOC – remain committed to supporting government’s efforts at managing the pandemic and recognise as a key gap, the absence of adequate testing capability globally and in Nigeria.

“We are today presenting the State with COVID-19 compatible PCR machine and extraction kits for 1, 000 tests as well as other critical equipment to operationalize the COVID-19 isolation centre.

“The PCR machine is approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to deliver Covid-19 molecular screening tests.

“We are also donating critical care hospital beds and mattresses, ICU-ambulance, defibrillation, suction machines, infra-red thermometers, respiratory nebulisers, hospital-grade oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentration.

“Others are N95 face masks, nitrite procedure gloves, surgical face mask, gumboots, disposable high-tech overall, DuPont Tychem 2000, goggle and face shields and hand sanitiser,” Okumbor said.

A representative of NNPC at the event, Mr Simon Obasi, stated that the donation was to cushion the effects of combating Covid-19 on the state government.

Receiving the equipment, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, thanked the donors for complementing the government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE