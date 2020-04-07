COVID-19: Seyi Makinde leads by example ― Adedibu

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been described as a quintessential leader who has been leading by example in the quest to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Adeniyi Adedibu, a grassroots politician and one of the children of the late Ibadan politician, Chief Lamidi Adedibu, said this in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, on Tuesday.

According to him, the governor had, by the way he has been handling the coronavirus pandemic in the state, demonstrated a genuine love for the people of the state and also showed a genuine commitment to the growth and development of the state.

He also said he was particularly impressed by the fact that the governor has not allowed himself to be distracted by criticisms from the opposition in the state, but rather remained focused, particularly in his handling the pandemic

“Governor Seyi Makinde has, since the inception of his administration, clearly showed that he is a leader who is committed to the development of Oyo State and also to the health and socio-economic well-being of the people of the state.

“He once again demonstrated his good leadership quality in the efforts at containing the spread of the pandemic coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19. As a good leader, Governor Makinde came out openly to make his health known. We thank God that he has been given a clean bill of health and he is back in his office to oversee the further development of the state.

“As we are praying to God to intervene and help to stop a further spread of the virus, both in Oyo State and across the country, nay the entire world, I want to admonish our people to adhere to strict hygienic rules. We should refrain from being among the crowd. If possible, our people avoid crowded area,” he said.