COVID-19 : Senator Wamakko urges Nigerians to sustain prayers, gains of Ramadan

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has again urged Nigerians to sustain fervent prayers for God’s divine intervention in the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Tribune Online reports that Senator Wamakko who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District said this on Friday night at his country home in Gidan Kara, Wamakko Local Government Area of the state, during the 21st annual end-of-Ramadan breakfast.

“As pious and faithful Muslims, we have the unshakeable belief that, whatever happens to us, good or bad, comes from the Almighty Allah.

“We can never shy away or dodge from what has been divinely predestined for us by the Almighty God, but, it can be lessened with sustained and sincere prayers.

“May the Almighty Allah accept our prayers and forgive us all our sins as fallible mortals, as well as save us from this pandemic.”

The senator also prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant all the Muslims who died from COVID-19 complications, eternal rest while those alive are granted speedy recoveries.

He further called on Nigerians to continue to abide by all the medical advisories reeled out by the medical experts on the measures to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease.

He said: “We should continue to strictly observe all those dished out protocols that do not conflict with the Islamic injunctions, so as to effectively curtail the spread of the disease.

“In recent years, we have lost some brothers, whom we had been breaking fasts with for the past two decades and they had now been called upon by our creator.

“They include the late Abdullahi Speaker, the late Baraden Wamakko, Alhaji Salihu Barade and of recent, the late Sarkin Gedawa, Alhaji Buba Dangaladima Wamakko.

“Their deaths are consistently reminding us that, death is inevitable for any mortal and we are only waiting for our God-appointed times.

“While we are still remembering them and praying for eternal rests for them, we are also doing the same for ourselves, to have positive endings and exit this transient world with the Kalimatish-Shahadat, Ameen.”

While noting that, it is glaring that, the world is currently facing some formidable socio-economic challenges, Senator Wamakko appealed for the sustenance of fervent prayers, for divine intercession.