COVID-19: Senate moves to legalise virtual court proceedings 

Amidst the deadly scourge, COVID-19 which has endangered courtroom proceedings, a Bill seeking legislation of virtual court proceedings through alteration of the Constitution passed first reading in the Senate on Tuesday.

The Bill, “1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill, 2020 (SB. 418),” was sponsored by Senator representing Ekiti Central, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

According to Senator Bamidele who incidentally is chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, the Bill would push for the much-needed corresponding amendment of relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, in giving legal teeth to virtual court proceedings.

The provisions of the bill as contained in the draft copy, presented to lawmakers, include the amendment of Section 36 sub-section (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

It reads thus: “This section is hereby amended by the addition of the following:

“Provided that nothing in this subsection shall invalidate proceedings of a court or the proceedings of a tribunal relating to matters mentioned in subsection (1) of this section (including the announcement of the decisions of the court or tribunal) where same is held by remote hearing or any virtual means now in existence or yet to be developed.

“Section 36 subsection (4) is hereby amended by addition of sub-paragraph (c) as follows: (c) nothing in the foregoing paragraphs shall invalidate proceedings of a court or the proceedings of a tribunal relating to matters mentioned in subsection (1) of this section (including the announcement of the decisions of the court or tribunal) where same is held by remote hearing or any virtual means now in existence or yet to be developed.

“Section 36 subsection (12) is hereby amended by the addition of the following subsection (13): In this section, ‘remote hearing’ means proceedings or hearing of court conducted via zoom, Skype, WhatsApp video or any other social media platform or technological innovation.”

Speaking with Tribune Online, Senator Bamidele said the amendment became necessary in view of Section 36(3) which made public hearing a sufficient condition in the determination of disputes.