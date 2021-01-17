covid-19 second wave: Nigerian leaders should declare day for fasting

By Seyi Sokoya

The president of the Way of Reconciliation Evangelistic Ministries (TWOREM) International, Ibadan, Oyo State, Prophet Oladipupo Funmilade-Joel, has urged Nigerians not to abandon God as He would not either, especially during this time of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cleric also charged Nigerian leaders to declare a national day of fasting and prayer to seek the face of God for forgiveness and mercy against the ravaging deadly disease.

“According to the scriptures, God would not intervene in the affairs of men, except somebody stands as an intercessor for the people or nation. So, I want to urge Nigerian leader to take the responsibility to lead Nigerians to the place of prayer to seek the face of God,” he said.

Baba Sekunderin as he is fondly called stressed that the need for the people to be submissive in all ways before God can save Nigeria from captivity. “Our prayers give God the legal mandate to get involved in our case. God needs an intercessor, somebody to stand in between the people and Him,” he added.

He also advised all religious leaders in the country not to relent in their prayers for mercy and divine intervention because it is only God that can put an end to the deadly virus.

