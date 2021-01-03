COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu extends stays at-home order for public servants

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has extended the stay-at-home order for all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to Monday, January 18, 2021, to stem the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said this, on Sunday, in a signed statement, noting that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders.

Muri-Okunola urged all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the state of the pandemic.

He further urged all staff to join the virtual Y2021 First Work Day Prayer for all public servants in the state via Zoom platform with Meeting ID: 857 4418 2571; Password: 100200 from 7.45 a.m on Monday, January 4, 2021.

The HoS, while maintaining that the service will hold online due to COVID-19, wished all staff a prosperous and fulfilling new year.

