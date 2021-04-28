COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu commissions Oxygen Plant at Gbagada General Hospital

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday commissioned the new Blood Transfusion Service Office, Oxygen Plant and the Oxygen Triage Centre at the Gbagada General Hospital as well as the groundbreaking of 24-unit Doctor’s Quarters in Gbagada area of the state.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the new Blood Transfusion Service Office, the Oxygen Plant and the Oxygen Triage Centre were vital projects that would scale up the state’s most recent achievements in the healthcare sector.

This was just as he expressed delight that the facilities being commissioned alongside the groundbreaking of the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC)/Chevron Doctor’s 24-unit quarters, where corporate social responsibility project of both organizations to complement the state government.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that one of the most outstanding lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic was the need to build stronger and more resilient healthcare systems that would stand the test of time and also lead to improved patient care, said his administration was resolved to continue to implement audacious reforms in the health sector to enhance continued wellbeing of Lagosians which he declared was non-negotiable.

“One of the most outstanding lessons from the coronavirus pandemic is the need to build stronger and more resilient healthcare systems that will stand the test of time and also lead to improved patient care.

“The provision of quality healthcare that guarantees comfort and longevity is a fundamental pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S developmental agenda, and we will continue to implement audacious reforms in the health sector because the continued wellbeing of Lagosians is non-negotiable,” he said.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Gbagada Oxygen and Triage Center being commissioned is an essential part of his administration’s COVID-19 Management Response Strategy and one of the 10 Permanent Triage and Oxygen Centers it has constructed across the state to provide swift Emergency Oxygen Therapy to those who require it.

“Each of these centres is equipped with beds, oxygen concentrators, thermometers, drugs, and consumables. The centres are managed by qualified medical personnel who have previously worked at isolation centres across the state.

“The Blood Transfusion Service Office is also a critical facility that will enhance the capacity of our medical personnel to manage emergency situations that require a blood transfusion. With this new facility and through voluntary blood donation, we will increase our capacity to meet the estimated 220,000 units of blood required for a population of over 22 million people,” he said.

“As we prepare to celebrate the second anniversary of this administration, we are more determined than ever before to raise the standard and quality of our healthcare system to meet the healthcare needs of all Lagosians.

“We will continue to ensure that all Lagosians have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their socio-economic status. Although there is still so much to be done, I am proud of the considerable progress we have made in the last two years,” he added.

He congratulated and commended the leadership and staff of the Lagos State Infrastructure Assets Management Agency (LASIAMA) for successfully coordinating and supervising the construction and installation of the Oxygen and Triage Center.

He also appreciated the management of NNPC and Chevron for donating a two storey-building comprising 24 units of apartments, which would serve as residences for the doctors working in the hospital at Gbagada.

