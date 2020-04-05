COVID-19: SAN donates N10m to Oyo state govt

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Lateef Fagbemi, has donated the sum of N10 million to the Oyo state government to help in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the entire world.

The senior lawyer announced the donation in a letter dated March 30, 2020, and addressed to the governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, titled, “COVID 19 response – A fight for all”, commended the efforts of the Oyo State government in containing the spread of coroner virus in the state.

According to him, “It is in the spirit of supporting the good work that your Excellency and your team are doing that I hereby give my widows donation of the sum of N10 million in support of the fight against COVID 19 virus in Oyo State.”

The amount, he said, has been credited into the Oyo State COVID 19 endowment fund and he also prayed for success in defeating the dreaded virus in no distance future.

“I note with joy that it has been an all-out assault by the state government against the virus, thereby further affirming our belief that your administration is one that takes the well-being of people of Oyo most seriously,” he said.

Fagbemi said, with the level of sensitisation so far in Oyo State, people can protect themselves from contracting the virus, noting that, “there is hardly any household in the state that does not have reasonable knowledge about the virus and how to avoid contracting it”.

The senior lawyer applauded the Oyo State government for setting up fully equipped isolation centres to cater for infected people in the state, adding also that the comprehensive arrangement put in place by the state government was commendable.

