COVID-19: Samsung supports health workers with donation of 500 Smartphones

The efforts of the Nigerian government in combating the continued increase in COVID -19 cases is well commended. However, the effect of the global health crisis has affected the country with partial lockdowns in key areas to contain the spread of the virus. There is now a stronger need for corporates to respond to the crisis and work with the government to help the people of Nigeria. This was a strong factor in Samsung’s decision to support the country.

Samsung recently donated 500 Galaxy A2 Core devices in partnership with MTN who will provide SIM cards and 2GB data for six months to this effort. The devices will be used by case managers for data capturing and case reporting in the isolation centres across 36 states including the Federal capital Territory (FCT).

Though technology is not known to prevent the onset of a pandemic, it, however, can help prevent the spread, educate, warn, and empower those on the ground to be aware of the situation, and noticeably lessen the impact.

This is an essential part of Samsung’s strategy to support Nigeria on its mission to curb the infection rate and flatten the COVID-19 growth curve.

Samsung’s Managing Director, Mr Caden Yu describes the initiative as the company’s commitment to supporting the people and community in these times.

“Our thoughts are with every Nigerian and this donation is a way of using our resources to fight this pandemic. Through our collaborative effort, we will get through this Yu,” said.

Samsung believes in strong collaborations between the government and the private sector and is committed to playing a sustained role in the fight against COVID-19.

