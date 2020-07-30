COVID-19: Rotary Club Ibadan-Metro donates hand wash basin to radio station

In their bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Rotary Club Ibadan-Metro, on Thursday, donated modern-day fabricated hand wash basin and transmission monitoring radio to Amuludun FM in Ibadan.

President of the Rotary Club Ibadan-Metro, Rotarian Seyi Alaba, who led other Rotaractors to the station urged the members of the station to take their personal safety seriously as they are prone to contract the disease.

According to him, he said the essence of the project was to serve humanity which is one of the key focus of Rotary Club.

Alaba said in Rotary, they have areas of focus and one of the areas of focus in Rotary happens to be in line with what was donated to Amuludun FM which borders on disease prevention and treatment as well as water sanitation.

He said: “We were here some time ago and when we got here, we discovered that the kind of facilities they have on the ground is not befitting and we thought of donating water sanitation and hygiene materials to this esteemed organisation.

“Anything we do in Rotary must be in line with areas of focus, So we thought of water sanitation and hygiene which is part of our focus, disease prevention and treatment is part of it and economy development.

“What we are donating today is modern-day fabricated hand wash equipment that will be very easy for anybody coming in and going out of this station which I believe will go a long way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in this organisation.

“This is just one phase, we still have many more organisations that we want to donate hand washing, face mask and hand sanitisers to.

“We are also planning to produce a handbook that we can circulate to churches, mosque, schools and different organisations for people to read both in Yoruba and English so that people would know what and what they supposed to do to prevent and protect themselves from this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Rotarian Abiodun Oyeleke, Chairman Service Project of the Club, said the objective of the project was to impact on their community where never they operate.

Deputy Assistant Director Programme of Amuludun FM, Miss Oluwatoyin Balogun, lauded the Club for the donation saying it will go a long way in assisting the organization to curb the spread of COVID-19 within the premises; as it is even more befitting of the status of the station.

