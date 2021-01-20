COVID-19: Rivers gov directs workers on GL 13 and below to stay at home

The Rivers State Government, on Tuesday night, directed all workers in the civil service from Grade levels 01-13 to stay away from duty effective Wednesday, January 20, 2021, except for those on essential services.

The directive became necessary because of the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases recorded in the state in the second wave of the pandemic sweeping through the globe.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Rivers State ranked the 7th highest state in the country with 44 cases based on the records for January 19, 2021.

The directive which was signed by, Rufus N. Godwin, Head of Service, Rivers State also directed all officers from Grade levels 14 and above, to be on duty and “assume full responsibilities for their offices till further notice.”

According to the circular, all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of extra ministerial offices should ensure compliance with the directive, which was issued at the instance of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

It also directed them to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.

The circular added that the directive “shall remain in force until his excellency directs otherwise.”

