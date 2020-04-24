COVID-19 restriction orders: Police arrest 1909 violators in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force, has arrested 1909 suspects for violating the restriction orders of the federal government to curtail the further spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, CP Bala Ciroma disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Friday while parading 43 suspects arrested for various criminal activities in the Nation’s Capital City and its environs since lockdown commenced.

CP Ciroma disclosed that the 13 Mobile Courts set up for the purpose of the exercise convicted 1736 out of the suspect’s and set free 145 while 28 others had their cases adjourned for further hearing.

He, however, explained that the convicted violators were sentenced to community service or asked to pay a fine as part of efforts not to congest the Correctional Centres.

According to him, “In the last couple of weeks, the Command has been on the streets enforcing the presidential lockdown order, to contain the spread of the COVID-19, which is today a global health issue.”

“In the course of this enforcement exercise, persons arrested for violating the presidential directive are arraigned before mobile courts.

He urged the various traditional, religious and community leaders in the FCT and its environs to complement the effort of the government o contain the spread of the deadly virus, by using their influence to educate and enlighten their adherents on the need to observe the presidential lockdown order.

The FCT Police boss explained that the Command while playing a lead role in the enforcement of the COVID-19 lockdown order, had intensified its effort to protect lives and property with the Command with emphasis placed on proactive crime-fighting measures to nip crime in the bud.

According to him, “I am pleased to inform you that the Command within the period in focus has recorded commendable progress in its fight against crime. In compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, the Command has focused its crime-fighting effort on crimes like armed robbery, Kidnapping, robbery, one chance robbery theft, housebreaking.”

He said that the proactive measures had led to the arrest of 43 suspects for offences such as armed robbery, Kidnapping, robbery, one chance robbery theft and housebreaking.

He listed the exhibits recovered from the suspects to include 10 vehicles, two Motorcycles, one locally made AK47 rifle, 8 locally made pistols, one Dane gun,37 ammunition, 11 cutlasses/jack knives/Cutters, three phones and others

CP Ciroma who assured FCT residents that the Command was committed to the provision of quality service delivery that would meet their policing needs urged members of the public to continue to partner with the Command in its fight against crime by actively participating in the policing of their respective communities.

