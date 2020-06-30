COVID-19: Reps issue strict guidelines for sitting arrangement

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Tuesday urged members to adhere strictly to the social distancing rule as stipulated by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in their sitting arrangements.

The Deputy Speaker who presided over the plenary session, Hon Idris Wase, at resumption reminded members that the House has outlined a sitting pattern to respect the social distancing guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

He advised members wearing face shields to endeavour to wear face masks, as shields alone do not constitute adequate protection.

He also stated that members should remember that they are the representatives of Nigerians and should be the ones setting a good example for their constituents.

According to him,” as representatives of the people, we should be the ones stressing the need for safety measures among Nigerians and not the other way round”

The Deputy Speaker then charged the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno as well as the Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha to use their offices to ensure members comply with the sitting rules of the House and erring members should be made to face the consequences of flaunting the House rules.

On his part, the Leader of the House, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa called on the Sergeant-At-Arms to ensure that seats are marked so that the unmarked ones would remain vacant to prevent members from violating the sitting arrangements of the House at the plenary.

