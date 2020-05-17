COVID-19: Reopening varsities now will put students lives at risk ― EKSU VC

The management of Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado Ekiti, has denied announcing resumption date for the students of the University after the institution was closed down due to the outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic.

The University urged the members of the public to disregard the news, saying it won’t take any step that would put the students’ lives at risk and danger of contracting the deadly scourge.

The institution maintained that it won’t flout the directive given by the federal and state governments that schools across the country should remain shut to contain coronavirus spread.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, by EKSU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Eddy Olanipekun, clarified that the institution has not announced any resumption date in view of the precarious situation poses by COVID-19.

The statement, signed by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Bode Olofinmuagun, said, “The attention of the Management of EKSU has been drawn to a message being circulated in social media that the resumption date for students has been fixed for Monday, 9th June 2020.

“Management wishes to disown the said message as it is fake. The Management of the university has no hand in the said message as it did not emanate from the university authorities.

“Members of the public, particularly parents/guardians and students are hereby advised to disregard the fake message.

“The whole world is still battling with the containment of the novel coronavirus pandemic, hence, inviting students to the campus to expose them to risks associated with the virus now will not be in the best interest.

“The Management of the university will give adequate publicity to the date of students’resumption as soon as necessary measures have been put in place.

“Once again, members of the public should disregard the fake message.”

