COVID-19: Recent study recommends comprehensive research on African traditional medicine

A recent study carried out by three university lecturers in Nigeria and the United States of America (USA) has called for comprehensive research on traditional medicine in African countries to prevent future COVID-19 pandemic in the continent.

The study, titled, Politicizing the Pandemic: COVID-19 and its Impact on the Nigerian Economy, carried out by John Shola Olanrewaju of the Department of Political Science and International Relations, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara state, Agaptus Nwozor of the Department of Political Science, Bowen University, Iwo, Osun state, and Ajibola Abdulwasiu Abdulrahaman of the Department of History, University of Mississippi, USA, and published by a web of science journal, also recommended a rejig of the African economy, adding that its health sector should be prioritized.

The study, which said that Nigeria’s COVID-19 experience severely affected the critical sectors of the economy, added that the awkward situation created, had heightened the country’s status as a major economic victim of the pandemic in Africa.

The university dons, therefore, said that the Nigerian economy needed to be repositioned in consonance with the agro-based economy.

“The only potential the Nigerian government can leverage at this critical stage is the agro-based economy, as the petroleum economy is gradually declining”, the study stated.

Among salient recommendations made by the study for the post-COVID-19 era included:

“First, the development of weaponry has become a fundamental focus of some advanced countries over the years.

“Second, the focus should be shifted to the global health sector, with priority given to national security beyond the scope of weaponry.

“Third, the national security of global pandemics should be the topmost priority.

The study, which criticized what was described as over-reliance on the World Health Organization (WHO) for the management of the pandemic, said that the reliance had worsened the global outbreak of the pandemic in recent times.





“The WHO is a specialized agency of the United Nations; it came into force on August 31, 1948. Since its formation, the quest for comprehensive reform of the WHO has become irresolvable. The global health challenges require another framework beyond the scope of the WHO. The outbreak of COVID-19 met the African health sector in a state of decadence, most especially Nigeria’s health sector”.

The study, which examined the connection between international politics that characterized

the outbreak of COVID-19, mainly between the United States of America and China and

the devastating impact of the second wave outbreak on the Nigerian economy quoted sources stated that COVID-19 spread to over 100 countries within six months of the pandemic.

“Although the number of COVID-19 cases and causalities appeared comparatively low in Africa compared to other regions, the looming health and economic shocks of COVID-19’s disastrous impact on the continent have already strained the economy. In Nigeria, for example, the outbreak of COVID-19 devastated the already tense economy within the short period of the outbreak in the country”.

The authors acknowledged support of the Landmark University Centre for Research, Innovation, and Development (LUCRID) in the outcome of their efforts.