COVID-19: RCCG, Ogun Province 17, donates foodstuff, cash to members, non-members

As a way of living by example as laid down by the authorities of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ogun Province 17 with headquarters in Idiroko, has joined in the efforts of providing relief against the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown in Nigeria.

The Province helped to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown by distributing foodstuffs like beans, garri, noodles and also cash to its members and the needy in the community.

They donated foodstuff worth 2.5 million naira as palliative measures to reach about 3,000 people both members and non-members.

The palliative started about two weeks ago in the second week of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The church was at it again as both members and non- members had their share this past weekend and this involved people not only in Idiroko alone but generally people in the entire Ipokia local government. Other areas covered by the act of kindness included Owode in Yewa South and Atan, Lusada, Igbesa and Agbara all in Ado-Odo/Ota local government.

Speaking before the commencement of the distribution, the Pastor-in-charge of the Province, Pastor Michael Olorunleke Abejide, stated that due to the lockdown, a lot of people are hungry and with no means of getting foodstuff or going about daily activities to get money.

“The church, with the assistance of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, had to come together to help those in need so as to prevent hunger, theft and the likes,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Adeniran Ifeoluwa Isaac, a member of the church appreciated the Province and Daddy Adeboye for being so thoughtful and for putting smiles on the faces of a lot of people.

According to Mr Adeniran Ifeoluwa: “Daddy Adeboye and the Province have put a smile on the faces of thousands of people across the Province at large, I want to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to the Pastor- In- Charge of the Province, his wife and the entire Provincial board for providing foodstuff for the church and the general public. Thank you, sir.”

On his part, the Pastor- in- charge of the province, Pastor M. O Abejide, thanked the General Overseer, Daddy and Mummy Adeboye, for helping the church when it is most needed.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE